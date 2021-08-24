KINGSPORT - Roy Elmer Muse, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord in Heaven on Sunday, August 22, 2021, following an extended illness with family by his side.
Roy worked in construction for most of his life. His passion was fishing, Dallas Cowboy’s football and taking care of his pets.
Roy had a football field of family and friends that loved him dearly.
A graveside service will be held to celebrate his life with the Lord in Heaven 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Lee Memorial Gardens, Pennington Gap, VA with Arlis Napier officiating the service for a life well lived. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:20 a.m.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Muse family.