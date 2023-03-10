GATE CITY, VA - Roy Curtis Peters, age 93 of Gate City, VA entered into rest following a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
He was born in Scott County, VA on July 21, 1929 to the late John M. Peters and Addie Pierson Peters. Mr. Peters was an avid trader at the Tazwell, TN Flea Market. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Veterans of Foreign Wars. In addition to his parents, Roy is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Betty Jane Peters and Syble Marcum; several half brothers and sisters.
Mr. Peters is survived by his sister, Violeta Blankenship; 2 nieces, Pam Smith (Keith) and Connie Baker (Lloyd); 1 nephew, Alan Marcum (Mary Beth); special friend, Shelby Lester; several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 2 until 4 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 4 PM with Dr. Ed Clevinger officiating.
Graveside service will be held Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11 AM in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 AM. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #3/#265 and Virginia National Guard Honors Team.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105-9959 or Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.