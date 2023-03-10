GATE CITY, VA - Roy Curtis Peters, age 93 of Gate City, VA entered into rest following a brief period of declining health on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

He was born in Scott County, VA on July 21, 1929 to the late John M. Peters and Addie Pierson Peters. Mr. Peters was an avid trader at the Tazwell, TN Flea Market. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and Veterans of Foreign Wars. In addition to his parents, Roy is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Betty Jane Peters and Syble Marcum; several half brothers and sisters.

