Roy C. Peters Mar 9, 2023

GATE CITY, VA - Roy C. Peters, age 93, of Gate City, VA passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family of Roy C. Peters.