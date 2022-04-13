KINGSPORT - Roy Buford Starnes, 84, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Monday, April 11, 2022, after a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at The Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 150 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, TN 37660. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Robert Fletcher and Pastor Brian McClellan officiating. Music will be provided by Rick Harris.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting Military Rites.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Tammy Eaton, a dear family friend.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Starnes family.