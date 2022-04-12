KINGSPORT - Roy Buford Starnes, 84, of Kingsport, went to his heavenly home on Monday, April 11, 2022, after a brief illness.
Roy was born in Scott County, VA to the late Bartley and Emma Taylor Starnes. He was a longtime dedicated member of The Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN. Roy loved to farm and enjoyed watching Atlanta Braves baseball. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from the Kingsport City School System in 2011.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his sisters, Lora Liner, Nell Egan, Allie Depew, and Mary Browning; brothers, Willie Starnes, Eddie Starnes, Paul Starnes, Mack Starnes, and O.B. Starnes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carol Dickenson Starnes of the home; son, Brent Starnes and wife Rhonda, Knoxville; daughters, Jackie Adkins and husband Rick, Kingsport, Diane McMurray and husband Mark, Kingsport; brother, Clifford Starnes and wife Mary Ann, Kingsport; granddaughters, Amanda Everett and husband Dan, Kingsport, Ashley Bishop and husband Jessie, Church Hill; great grandchildren, Garrett and Conner Pitts, Lexie and Landen Bishop; along with several loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at The Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 150 New Beason Well Road, Kingsport, TN 37660. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Robert Fletcher and Pastor Brian McClellan officiating. Music will be provided by Rick Harris.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting Military Rites.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to Tammy Eaton, a dear family friend.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Starnes family.