CHURCH HILL - The world lost a beloved husband, dad, uncle, friend, and loving grandfather, as Bucky was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Always devoted to family, his strength, passions, and humor will be sorely missed.
Bucky was born October 2, 1947, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Roy “Buck” and Peggy Doran. He graduated from Church Hill High School in 1965 and went on to work as an electrician for more than 25 years, with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, IBEW Local 934. He spent time as a NASCAR driver and used that passion to fuel his dream of building hot rods and antique cars, alongside his son, in their own business for the last thirty years.
Bucky was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Kaye, and his parents, Roy “Buck” Doran, Sr., and Peggy Willis Doran. Bucky will be lovingly remembered by his children Yvette (Dwayne), and Leon; granddaughter, Olivia; and multiple extended family members and friends.
Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Bucky on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. A funeral service will be at 2:00 pm with Russ Pearson of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport officiating. A graveside service will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with family members and friends serving as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions can be made to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, 106 Ferrell Ave, Kingsport, TN 37663.