CHURCH HILL - The world lost a beloved husband, dad, uncle, friend, and loving grandfather, as Bucky was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Always devoted to family, his strength, passions, and humor will be sorely missed.

Bucky was born October 2, 1947, in Kingsport, Tennessee, to the late Roy “Buck” and Peggy Doran. He graduated from Church Hill High School in 1965 and went on to work as an electrician for more than 25 years, with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, IBEW Local 934. He spent time as a NASCAR driver and used that passion to fuel his dream of building hot rods and antique cars, alongside his son, in their own business for the last thirty years.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video