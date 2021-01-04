KINGSPORT - Roy “Boby” Prater, 78, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born August 19, 1942, in Kingsport, to Walker Prater and Irene Goins Kinkead. Roy had worked for over 25 years as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed watching Dobyns-Bennett Indians and Alabama Crimson Tide football.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, Walker Prater.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Irene Goins Kinkead; son, Dickie Lee Prater (Nancy); daughter, Robbie Lynn Prater; grandchild, Dillion; brother, Michael Kinkead (Dinah); and niece, Michael Steadman.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at, www.stjude.org
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com.
The care of Roy “Boby” Prater and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.