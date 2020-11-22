KINGSPORT - Roy Baumgardner, 68, Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father, Doyle Baumgardner; sister, Doris Baumgardner.
Roy is survived by his wife of 34 years,Connie Baumgardner; mother, Ruby Sams; children, Bobby and Windy Kistner, Jamie and Leighann Kistner, and Misty Baumgardner; grandchildren; David, Brooke, Ashley, Bradley, Joshua, Autumn and Skyler; brother, Kirk and Pam Sams; sisters, Brenda Roger and husband Bart, Angie Delp and husband Tony; several more loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. A memorial will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Mr. Kirk Sams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Brain Aneurysm 269 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA 02339.