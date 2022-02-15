March 21, 1937 - February 11, 2022
KINGSPORT - Roy Carroll, 84, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Johnson City. Roy was a graduate of Sullivan West High School. He served in the Army from 1960 to 1962. Roy holds two degrees from Northeast State in Masonry and Welding. He was a member of the Cedar View Independent Methodist Church for over 60 years. Roy loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had a wealth of knowledge and shared it with his neighbors, friends, and family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Neta Carroll; sisters, Ruby and Dorothy; and brother, Fred.
Roy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Katherine Carroll; daughter, Elizabeth Tritapoe and husband Phillip; grandchildren, Ashlee, Rhian, Zeke, and Abigail; sister, Terry Davenport and husband Jerry; his buddy that looked to Roy as a father; Jeff Stewart; and several nieces and nephews.
The Carroll family will gather to greet friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Timothy Strickland officiating.
A military graveside service be at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Timothy Strickland and American Legion Hammond Posts 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Zeke Tritapoe, Phillip Tritapoe, Eric Davenport, Mike Dockery, Jeff Stewart, Jeff Peters, Chris Robinson, Conley Dockery, and Gary McGhee.
Honorary pallbearer will be Dewey Rowe.
The family wishes to send special thanks to staff of VA Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar View Christian School, 1900 Flanders St., Kingsport, TN 37665.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.