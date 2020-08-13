Roy A. Williams, Jr., age 91, was called home to rest on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was an honest, hardworking, loving, and giving man. He was a wonderful father, grandpa, uncle, and friend.
He was preceded by his wife and soulmate, Johnnie Mae; son, Daniel Lloyd; and son-in-law, Keith Clark.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Clark; grandchildren, Michelle, Tony, Stacey; great grandchildren, Johann, Chase and Noelle; daughter-in-law, Sofia; granddaughters, Stephanie, Carla; great-granddaughter, Emma; and several nieces and nephews.
Military graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Highland Cemetery with Duel Hilton and Eric Chapman officiating. Military rights will be rendered by the Hawkins County Color Guard and the TN National Guard. The family asks that if you wish to attend the service, you will meet at 10:00 am at Christian-Sells Funeral Home.
