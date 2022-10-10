Roy A. Perry Oct 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EIDSON - Roy A. Perry, age 95, of Eidson passed away, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Church Hill Health Care.Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville.Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jimmy Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Horton Cemetery, Eidson, TN.Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com. Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Perry.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you