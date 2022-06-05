CHURCH HILL- Roxie Mahoney, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, peacefully at home with her family by her side.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Earl Dunn officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
