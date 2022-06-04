CHURCH HILL- Roxie Mahoney, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, peacefully at home with her family by her side.
Roxie was born in Church Hill, TN to Enos and Gertrude Stroupe and lived all her life in Church Hill. She was the oldest living member of First Freewill Baptist Church in Church Hill. She loved to read her bible and spread God’s love to anyone she met. Her family was her whole world and she loved them dearly. She was a very loving, caring, strong woman who would do anything for anyone.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband William Van Mahoney; and her son, Mark William Mahoney.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Shane Mahoney (Rachel), and Kristin Wilmoth (Brad); and her great grandchildren, Colton Garrett, Zach, Anistin, and Luka Mahoney, as well as many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Earl Dunn officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Mahoney family.