BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Roxie June Delp, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 22, 2021, after a lengthy illness. June was born in Exeter, Virginia, on May 13, 1930 to Lucian and Shellie Bailey Hopkins. June was a member of Legion Memorial Methodist Church and attended church there as long as she was able to go.
She was a wife, mother, and grandmother and enjoyed her family and the family get-togethers. June was predeceased by her husband, K. P. Delp; her parents; her sisters, Christine Givens, Novella Goodman and Louise Qualls, and her brothers, Clyde Hopkins and Robert Hopkins
June is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Giles and Bernita Jervis (David), both of Big Stone Gap; 4 grandsons, Josh Jervis (Angie), Gabe Jervis (Patricia), Jarrod Giles and Travis Giles (Allison); 7 great-grandchildren, Brayden Jervis, Tanner Jervis, Abbi Dickenson, Macee, Charlie Giles, Claire Giles and Jasie Giles and numerous special nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank her special caregivers, Fran Plaster, Melinda Stanley, and Wendy Carico, Charlotte Combs for regularly cutting her hair at her home, First Choice Home Health and all their wonderful nurses and CNA’s, and Dr. Vijay Kumar for his home visits and care of June.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 1:00pm at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Pastor Sean Bailey officiating. Special music will be provided by Tyler Hughes. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 for the service. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Legion Memorial Methodist Church, PO Box 628, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, in June’s memory.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Delp family.