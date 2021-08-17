BLOUNTVILLE - Roxie Bare Williams 78, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord Aug 17, 2021 from the Ballad Health Hospice House, Bristol TN. She was born in Elizabethton to the late Roby & Blanche Vandeventer Bare. She was a graduate of Mary Hughes High School. Roxie was retired after 30 + years of service with pharmaceutical companies in Bristol (Massengills, Beecham, Glaxo-Smithkline). She was a hard worker, loved Jesus, her kids and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia McCloud and eight Brothers, George D. Bare, Jessie Paul Bare, Burl Dean Bare, Bob Bare, Jack Bare, William “Dude” Bare, Lawrence “Jr.” Bare, and Luther “Buster” Bare.
Survivors include her husband, John Williams of Blountville; son, Steve Williams & Amanda Sherfey, of Bristol; her twin daughters, Jamie Miller & her husband Jason, Julie Massey & her husband Jason (Jay), & two Grandchildren, Mindy Miller and Jaxon Massey; sisters, Lois Dishner, Ruth “Bootsie” Humphrey and Betty Thomas all of Bluff City, and Sue Harkleroad, of Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews and a very special friend Elena Baker Turner.
A Graveside service to honor the life of Roxie Bare Williams will be conducted at 2:00 pm Friday, August 20, 2021 at Morrell Cemetery (Mountain View) Bluff City. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45. Active Pallbearers will be: Jeff Cross, Bruce Wayne Harkleroad, Michael Bare, John Michael Bare, and Roby Allen Bare.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601or American Parkinson Disease Association at PO Box 64120 Staten Island, NY 10306.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Williams’ family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.