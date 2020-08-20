ROGERSVILLE - Ross Henard, age 90, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Indian Path Medical Center.
Due to COVID 19 concerns, friends may visit the funeral home throughout the day, Thursday, August 20, 2020 and sign the register for Mr. Henard.
A private family service will be conducted Thursday, August 20, 2020 with Pastor Rick Dinkins officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 21, 2020 at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Henard's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church "Building Fund", 145 Henards Chapel Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857
