ROGERSVILLE - Ross Burke, age 58, of Rogersville, passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was born on May 17, 1964 to the late James C Burke and Marie Griffin Burke. Ross retired from the Armed Forces after serving 24 years. He loved to hunt, fish, and do all things outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Burke and Marie Burke; grandparents, Clyde Griffin and Elsie Griffin; and brother, James Burke Jr.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you