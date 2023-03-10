ROGERSVILLE - Ross Burke, age 58, of Rogersville, passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, March 9, 2023. He was born on May 17, 1964 to the late James C Burke and Marie Griffin Burke. Ross retired from the Armed Forces after serving 24 years. He loved to hunt, fish, and do all things outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Burke and Marie Burke; grandparents, Clyde Griffin and Elsie Griffin; and brother, James Burke Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Dawn Burke; sons, Caleb and Tyler; sisters, Carolyn (Jeff) Batt, Melinda (Charlie) Combs, and Eunice (Johnny) Gilliam; brother, Keith (Jamie) Burke; cousin/sister, Elizabeth (Jay) Larshus; and a lifelong friend, Tim Bray.
As per Ross's request there will be no visitation service at the funeral home.Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, March 13, 2023 in Duncan Family Cemetery with Rev. Ken Christian officiating. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm. The address to the cemetery is 600 Shanks Gap Rd, Rogersville, TN 37857. Pallbearers will be Jeff Batt, Mike Morris, Danny Cox, Curtis Smith, Jerry Duncan, and Terry Duncan. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan and Derek Burke. The family would like to give a special thank you to Caris Hospice Agency for everything and to his primary nurse, Alexis and all the other staff. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.