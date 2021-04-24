KINGSPORT - Rosie Candace Gilder, 88, of Kingsport, passed away at home on April 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 11:00 to 1:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Bryan Moore officiating.
Rosie will be laid to rest beside her husband on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Christus Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salt Air Foundation, 515 Hwy 501, Ste. E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or saltairfoundation.org.
Online condolences may be made to the Gilder family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.