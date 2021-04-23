KINGSPORT - Rosie Candace Gilder, 88, of Kingsport, passed away at home on April 21, 2021. She was born in Fordtown, TN on July 18, 1932 to the late Samuel, Sr. and Lura (Christian) Garber. Rosie was a homemaker, caregiver and later worked for the Sullivan County School District in the Food Service Department until retirement. She was known for enjoying reading, cooking, gardening, watching birds, and porch sitting. Rosie especially enjoyed her family gatherings. She was a mother or grandmother to all who needed one.
In addition to her parents, Rosie is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John Earl Gilder; son, Johnny Gilder; infant grandson, Scott Gilder; brothers, Aubrey, Claude, Jimmy, Doyle, and Sammy Garber; sisters, Othnal Olinger, Dorothy Huntington, and Mozelle Garber.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jeff Gilder and partner Kay; daughter, Teresa Ketron and husband Jerry; special daughter, Betty Lovin; sister-in-law, Virginia Garber; granddaughter, Carrie Ketron; grandson, Dustin Gilder and wife Misty; great-grandson, Eli Gilder; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 11:00 to 1:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Bryan Moore officiating.
Rosie will be laid to rest beside her husband on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Christus Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salt Air Foundation, 515 Hwy 501, Ste. E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or saltairfoundation.org.
Online condolences may be made to the Gilder family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Gilder family.