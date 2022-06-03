HILTONS, VA - Rosie Smith Bledsoe, 83, Hiltons, VA passed away, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Rosie was born in Scott County, VA on June 12, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Alp and Mary (Lane) Smith.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Junior Frank Bledsoe, son, Elton Bledsoe, and brothers, Ray, Coy, Will, Pat, Ike, and Craft Smith preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughters, Denise Osborne, Hiltons, VA, Diana Pruitt and husband, Stanley, Hiltons, VA, grandchildren, Dustin Osborne, Ashley Christian, Alisha Osborne, Donnie Pruitt, Brian Carter, and John Carter, great grandchild, Emmarae Osborne; sisters, Joyce Akers, Gate City, VA, Faye Roller, Duffield, VA, and Lucille Fannon, Gainesville, GA; brother, Closie Smith and wife, Linda, Duffield, VA; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. T.J. Hood, and Rev. Kyle Falin officiating. Dustin Osborne, Tom Christian, Donnie Pruitt, Kent Roller, Jason Smith, and Troy Smith will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to convey their special thanks to the Nursing Staff on the 3rd floor or Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers and food, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in the memory of Rosie Smith Bledsoe.
