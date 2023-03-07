KINGSPORT - Rosetta “Rose” Ruby Dockery Horton, age 24 of Kingsport, was taken up into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Rose was born on September 3, 1998 in Kingsport, TN. Rose worked as a caregiver, and she loved taking care of those in need.
Rose loved her family and enjoyed going out with her friends. She was a member of the American Pool Association, and she loved competing in billiard competitions. Her smile and personality always had a positive effect on everyone she met. She will be truly missed.
Rose was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruby Dockery. Left to cherish Rose’s memory are her mother, Joann Depew; stepfather, Jerry Depew; husband, Kotey Horton; her son, Bentley Shane Carter Dockery; brother, Junior Sexton; god-sister, Leeann Good; stepbrothers, David Depew, and Levi Welch; stepsister, Jessica Depew; special friends, Jack Freshour, and Brayden Freshour; and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Jimmy Rogers officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park with Brother David Dotson officiating. Junior Sexton, Ray Haveman, Ralph Sexton, Brandon Huckaby, J.B. Freshour, and Jack Freshour will be serving as pallbearers.
