KINGSPORT - Rosetta “Rose” Ruby Dockery Horton, age 24 of Kingsport, was taken up into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Rose was born on September 3, 1998 in Kingsport, TN. Rose worked as a caregiver, and she loved taking care of those in need.

Rose loved her family and enjoyed going out with her friends. She was a member of the American Pool Association, and she loved competing in billiard competitions. Her smile and personality always had a positive effect on everyone she met. She will be truly missed.

