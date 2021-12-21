MT. CARMEL - Rosetta G. “Rosie” Hensley, 77, of Mt. Carmel, TN, peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus on December 19, 2021. She was born on January 18, 1944 in Pennington Gap, VA. She married her one and only love, Wayne Hensley on February 16, 1963.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was very caring and giving. She would do anything for anyone. She worked as an LPN for thirty years, in many different capacities, and retired from the State of Ohio as a Psychiatric Nurse. When she was not working, Rosie loved to shop and cook for her family and friends. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, TN. Rosie loved the Lord.
Rosie is preceded in death by her parent, Elmer B. Tomlinson and Ruby Neal-Beard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 58 years, Wayne Hensley; daughters, Teresa L. Hensley-Hurley and Lisa Sturgeon and husband John; son, Cylus Hensley; sister, Shirley Montefusco and husband Vincent; brother, Beecher Tomlinson, Jr., grandchildren, Valerie Lunsford, Tony Lunsford and wife Carol, Jacob Sturgeon, and Joshua Sturgeon; and great-grandchildren, Maddox Lunsford, Dallas Seiber, and Kamden Lunsford.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel.
Rosie will be laid to rest of Thursday December 23, 2021 at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd.
Online condolences may be made to the Hensley family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hensley family.