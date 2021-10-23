DUFFIELD, VA - Rosenda Lucille Mendenhall, 78, Duffield, VA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her residence.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00, p.m. with Rev. T.J. Hood officiating, Sunday, Oct 24, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Randy Mendenhall, Greg Ware, Floyd Prevatt, Lloyd Love, Blane Clark, Phil Broadwater and Mike Childress will serve as pallbearers.
Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery Sunday at 1:45 p.m. for the graveside service.
The family would like to thank her special neighbors, Brenda and Jack Tomlinson, Ron and Joan Short; along with the nurses of MSA Home Health and Hospice, especially Alexis Jessie and Selena Ramsey.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
