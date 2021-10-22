DUFFIELD, VA - Rosenda Lucille Mendenhall, 78, Duffield, VA went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her residence.
Mrs. Mendenhall was born in Scott County, VA on August 5, 1943, to the late Claude and Ella Collier Bledsoe.
In addition to his parents, her husband Loyd Clayborn Mendenhall; sisters, Lettie Carter, Dorothy Pearcy, Thelma Owens, Regina Tilly; brothers, Jerry Bledsoe and Elmer Bledsoe preceded her in death.
She is survived by her; daughter, Brenda Ware and husband, Greg, Kingsport, TN; son, Randy Mendenhall and wife, Melissa, Nickelsville, VA; special granddaughter, Madison Ware Burk and husband, Trey, Kingsport, TN; sisters, , Marie Lawson, Gate City, VA, Shirley Bledsoe, Blackwater, VA, Elsie (Mike) Childress, Blackwater, VA; brother, Claude (Patty) Bledsoe, Jr., Duffield, VA; friends who are like family, Floyd and Connie Prevatt; along with many special nieces and nephews; a host of friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00, p.m. with Rev. T.J. Hood officiating, Sunday, Oct 24, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Randy Mendenhall, Greg Ware, Floyd Prevatt, Lloyd Love, Blane Clark, Phil Broadwater and Mike Childress will serve as pallbearers.
Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery Sunday at 1:45 p.m. for the graveside service.
The family would like to thank her special neighbors, Brenda and Jack Tomlinson, Ron and Joan Short; along with the nurses of MSA Home Health and Hospice, especially Alexis Jessie and Selena Ramsey.
An online guest register is available for the Mendenhall family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Rosenda Lucille Mendenhall.