Rosemary Tritt Smith Oct 21, 2022

KINGSPORT - Rosemary Tritt Smith, 83, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

There will be a private burial at a later date.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolence for the family.