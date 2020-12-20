The Good Lord called Rosemary O. Jarvis home to collect her wings on December 13, 2020. Rosemary was a devoted wife, mother, sister and best friend to her family. She had a huge heart and was willing to help everyone, regardless of the task, whether you was family, a friend or a stranger.
Rose was preceded in death by her dad, Clarance Ogle and her mother, Katherine Rynhart; brothers, Gene Ogle (Gene), Kenneth Ogle (Peggy), Clarance Ogle (Dorothy).
Rosemary was survived by her husband and best friend for 57 years, Charles D. Jarvis of Rogersville, TN; sons, Charlie (Kelly) Jarvis of Rogersville, TN and Brian (Leanne) Jarvis of New Market, TN; grandchildren, Cody Jarvis, Nicholas Jarvis, Kayla Jarvis (Nick), Jantzen Fielden, (Josh), Winter, Summer, Ryleigh; great-grandson, Ashton Michael Jarvis of Jefferson City; brother, Carl Ogle (Rosie); aunt, Mammie Rynhart of Knoxville, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Rosemary was an avid fisherman, loved nature and reading her favorite novels. During her lifetime, she has touched many lives with her interaction in the community thru ballgames, watching her kids play ball, and her unique way of starting conversations with a complete stranger, just to brighten their day. God truly gained a special angel when he called Rosemary home. May you rest in peace, enjoy your time with God, your family, and save us a seat at the table beside you. We all love you, and this is not a goodbye, but a till we meet again. Not a day for tears but a celebration knowing you have no more pain, no more sorrow and we will be resting in the good Lords hands forever.
Per Rosemary's wishes there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be held later in her honor. Her wish to her family is quite simple, Love Hard, you can never overdo "I love you's", and never forget where you come from.