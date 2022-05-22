Rosemary Kingery (Bowden) Maddux passed away on May 16, 2022, after an extended period of declining health. Rosemary was born in 1938 in Chandler County, Georgia, to parents Max Leonidas and Evelyn Baxter Kingery. She grew up in Twin City, Georgia and later resided in Perry, Florida. In the 1970’s, she relocated to Kingsport, Tennessee.
Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents, Max Leonidas Kingery, Evelyn Baxter Kingery Wright, her stepfather, Luther J. Wright, her brother, John McDonald Kingery, her husband, Cecil Dwight Bowden and her husband later in life, James Robert (J. R.) Maddux. Her greatest loss was the death of her beloved son, Benjamin David Bowden. Rosemary was blessed with five children, twelve grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Surviving her are children, Grady Carl Moore III and wife Donna, Donald Kingery Moore and fiancé Melissa Morrison, Amy Maria Cody and husband Wayne, John Christopher Moore and wife Kim.
Her grandchildren, Kristen Brooke Cody-Clark, Whitney Lauren Hopson and husband Josh, Grady Carl Moore IV, Sarah Katherine Moore, Garrett Allen Moore and wife Skylar, Ashley Elizabeth Moore Cassell and husband Will, John Christopher Moore II, Charles Neal Moore, Matthew Aaron Moore, Brittany Suzanne Moore, Mason Chandler Moore and Kelsey Lashane White.
Her great-grandchildren, Cameron Allen Kingery White, Kaiden Blaze White, Rylee James Cody, Ayla Brooke Cody, Kameron Nichole Clark, Jordan Sierra Clark, Hunter Wayne Clark, Jackson Wayne Hopson, Jace Clayton Hopson, William River Cassell, Kylie Jean Moore, James Parker Underwood and Ava Grace Moore.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022 at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
