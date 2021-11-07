KINGSPORT - Rosella Dingus Bowen, age 100, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Waters of Bristol on Saturday, November 6, 2021 following a period of declining health.
Born in Wise County, Virginia, on June 19, 1921, a daughter of the late Dewey and Stella Fritz Dingus, she resided in this area her entire life. She married Andrew Bowen and they partnered together to run the Bloomingdale Grill for many years. She was a Christian.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandmother, mamaw, sister, and friend who loved to be with and take care of her family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Andrew Bowen; son, Marvin Ray Bowen; daughters, Judy Faye Winegar, Lois Ann Darnell and husband James Paul Darnell; grandsons, Scott Ketron and Greg Darnell; great-grandson, Joshua Ketron; and several sisters and brothers.
Rosella is survived by her son, Donnie Bowen of Dryden, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Steve Ketron (Anita), Carlos Burton (Teresa), Mike Burton (Denise), Shane Burton (Angela), Melissa Wood, Dianna Sells (Emory), Donna McCraney, Tony Bowen and Heather Bowen; three brothers, Danny Dingus (Leta), Johnny Dingus (Johnamae) and Donald Dingus, all of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow. Graveside services will be conducted at 3pm on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Those attending committal services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2pm and then proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
