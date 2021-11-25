FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Rose Helen (Shupe) Dickenson, 84, Ft. Blackmore, VA went to be with her Lord, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Durham’s Chapel Church and other times at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Terry Rhoton and Rev. James Holcomb officiating. Durham’s Chapel Quartet will provide the music.
Burial will follow at the McNew Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Great Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Dickenson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Rose Helen (Shupe) Dickenson.