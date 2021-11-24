FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Rose Helen (Shupe) Dickenson, 84, Ft. Blackmore, VA went to be with her Lord, Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at her residence.
Rose was born in Big Stone Gap, VA on December 16, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Van Buran and Bessie Naomi (Coffey) Dickenson.
She was a member of Durham’s Chapel Church and sang with Durham’s Chapel Quartet for many years.
In addition to her parents, her first husband and father of her daughters, Everette Eugene “Gene” Shupe; her second husband, Thurman Bruce Dickenson; and several brothers and sisters preceded her in death.
Rose is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Bill) Davis and Glenda (Jeff) Clendenin; grandchildren, Amy (Kevin) Anderson, Tim (Crystal) Adams, Hope (Keith) Ramey, Donald “Bubby” Madden, and Michael (Stephanie) Adams, and Ongie Willis; several great grandchildren; sister, Margaret Delph; special friends, Jerroline Alley and Teresa Clark; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Durham’s Chapel Church and other times at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Terry Rhoton and Rev. James Holcomb officiating. Durham’s Chapel Quartet will provide the music.
Burial will follow at the McNew Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Great Grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Dickenson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Rose Helen (Shupe) Dickenson.