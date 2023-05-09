Rose Marie Jessee, née Kurpiel, 94, passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her family on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She was born on November 29, 1928, in Chicago, IL, the loving daughter of the late Stella (Baruch) and Frank Kurpiel. Beloved wife of the late Bufford “Chuck” Jessee (2015). Dear sister of the late Stanley (late Celia), the late Frank (late Helen Creed), the late Harry (late May), the late Casey (Betty), the late John (late Adeline) and the late Lillian (late Eugene) Piontkowski.

Cherished aunt and mother figure to numerous nieces and nephews (grand nieces and nephews).

