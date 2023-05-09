Rose Marie Jessee, née Kurpiel, 94, passed away peacefully in the loving presence of her family on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She was born on November 29, 1928, in Chicago, IL, the loving daughter of the late Stella (Baruch) and Frank Kurpiel. Beloved wife of the late Bufford “Chuck” Jessee (2015). Dear sister of the late Stanley (late Celia), the late Frank (late Helen Creed), the late Harry (late May), the late Casey (Betty), the late John (late Adeline) and the late Lillian (late Eugene) Piontkowski.
Cherished aunt and mother figure to numerous nieces and nephews (grand nieces and nephews).
Rosie was a long-time resident of Kingsport, TN. Last years spent under the wonderful care of Preston Place Suites.
She will be remembered for her joyful spirit, friendliness and laughter. Rosie was devoted in her Catholic faith and her love of family and friends. She was always “on the go” and she loved making people happy. Her lifestyle was simple and together with Chuck they enjoyed the outdoors and camping. Rosie was a dedicated helper for the Meals On Wheels Program and her very favorite treat was an ice cream cone.
Family will receive friends Friday May 12, 2023, from 10 - 11 AM at St. Dominic Catholic Church. A Memorial service will be at 11 AM at St. Dominic Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.