Rose Marie Flanary Jan 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILTONS, VA -- Rose Marie Flanary, 83, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023 following a brief illness.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sociology Recommended for you