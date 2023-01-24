HILTONS, VA – Rose Marie Flanary, 83, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023 following a brief illness.

She was born in Hiltons, VA on December 16, 1939, a daughter of the late Patton and Dicey Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Zelene Thomas, Loraine McNutt, Conley Thomas, Delaney Thomas, Francis Robinette and Phyllis Snodgrass.

