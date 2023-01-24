HILTONS, VA – Rose Marie Flanary, 83, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023 following a brief illness.
She was born in Hiltons, VA on December 16, 1939, a daughter of the late Patton and Dicey Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Zelene Thomas, Loraine McNutt, Conley Thomas, Delaney Thomas, Francis Robinette and Phyllis Snodgrass.
Rose was a member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. She was a hairdresser and an instructor at June’s Beauty School early in her career. Rose retired in 1998 from the Scott County School System where she worked along with her husband as a custodian at Hilton Elementary School.
Surviving are her loving husband of 66 years, Billy Flanary; daughters, Scarlet Mays and husband Brian, Sena Pendleton and husband Robert; grandchildren, Bailey Barbee, Haven Crossnoe and Seth Barbee; sister, Ruby Fowler; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Vickie Carter officiating. Music will be provided by First Assembly of God Church singers, Daryl Jayne and Oscar Harris.
Graveside services will be held at 12 noon Friday, January 27, 2023 at Mt. Vernon UMC Cemetery, AP Carter Hwy, Hiltons, VA. Family and friends planning to attend are asked to assemble at 11:00 am at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Snodgrass, Logan Snodgrass, Brian Mays, Dylan Barr, Zander McMurray and Ben McMurray.
Honorary pallbearers will be Seth Barbee, Haven Crossnoe and Bailey Barbee.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her good friend, Brenda Clark for being there for Rose.