KINGSPORT - Rose Mae Wright, 52, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a sudden illness. Born in Kingsport, she resided in Kingsport most of her life. Rose enjoyed spending her time with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her dad, John Musser, Sr.; grandparents; and nephew, Roger Wright, Jr.
Rose is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jimmy Wright, Sr.; her loving sons, Jimmy Wright, Jr., and David Wright and wife Mandy; loving daughter, Ashley (Sissy); mother, Jane Musser; grandkids, Kayelynn, Jacob, Luke, Brookelynn, and Mason; brothers, John Lee and Jason; sister, Angela; special sister, Buffy and husband Roger; special nephews, Mikey and Devan; special great nieces and nephews, Austin, Emilee, Ginger, and Preston; several other nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, JR.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Scottie Sexton officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.