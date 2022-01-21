KINGSPORT – Rose Drinnon, 79, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at 1440 Miller Street Kingsport, TN 37664. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Alan Buckles officiating. The burial will follow to Larkins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
