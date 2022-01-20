KINGSPORT – Rose Drinnon, 79, went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Rose was born on February 11, 1942, in Blackwater, VA to Carley and Velva Bledsoe. She was a loving mother, nana, and great nana who loved her family dearly. Rose was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Edgar Cline, Sr.; second husband, Douglas Drinnon; siblings, Harold Bledsoe, Ada Ruth Bledsoe, and Betty Johnson; and her special friend, Mrs. Betty.
Rose is survived by her children, Kenneth Cline (Sallie), Roy Edgar Cline, Jr. (Tina), Tony Drinnon, Chris Drinnon (Kristen), Rachel Felgemacher (Michael), and Tabitha Findley (Morgan); 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Una Mae Begley (Royce), Ronald Bledsoe, Glenda Offutt (Dennis), Bob Bledsoe (Retha), Den Bledsoe; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or anytime at 1440 Miller Street Kingsport, TN 37664. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Alan Buckles officiating. The burial will follow to Larkins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
