DUFFIELD, VA – Roscoe Clifton “R.C.” Tomlinson, Jr., 76, of the Purchase Community, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home.
R.C. was born in Scott County, VA on March 3, 1946, a son of the late Roscoe Clifton Tomlinson, Sr and Laura Jean (Stacy) Tomlinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles William Tomlinson; son-in-law, Timothy M. Fields.
He attended Purchase Community Church, owned and operated a backhoe for 40 years before his health would not allow him to continue. R.C. loved to deer hunt, hog hunt, squirrel hunt and to fish. R.C. had border collies he trained, which some were award- winning dogs. He participated in sheep dog trials which he enjoyed very much. R.C. had several “Dog Buddies” throughout the country that he thought a lot of, and they always checked on each other to see how they were doing.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Saundra M. Tomlinson, of the home; daughter, Shelia T. Fields, Duffield, VA; granddaughters, Brooke Alexandra Fields, Johnson City, TN and Madison Grace Fields, Duffield, VA; sisters, Frances T. Sanders, Kingsport, TN, Ramonia T. Boy, Cincinnati, OH and Frankie T. Bishop, Kingsport, TN; sister-in-law, Johnnie T. Stowell, Orlando, FL; several nieces and nephews; special neighbors and friends who were very close to R.C.
Visitation will be from 12 pm to 2 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home and anytime at his home or the residence of his daughter. Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Garry Hood, Bro. Joe Townsend and Bro. Michael Malone officiating. Music will be provided by the Hood Family and Matthew Vanzant.
Burial will follow the service in Tomlinson Cemetery, Purchase Community of Duffield, VA.
Pallbearers will be Robert Bouton, Brandon Bishop, Dustin Bishop, Larry Tomlinson, Aaron Mason and Joe Townsend. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Dorton, Alan Gibson and Bobby Ford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting their website, www.stjude.org or Harvest Child Care Ministries, P.O. Box 259, Duffield, VA 24244.