DUFFIELD, VA – Roscoe Clifton “R.C.” Tomlinson, Jr., 76, of the Purchase Community, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home.

R.C. was born in Scott County, VA on March 3, 1946, a son of the late Roscoe Clifton Tomlinson, Sr and Laura Jean (Stacy) Tomlinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles William Tomlinson; son-in-law, Timothy M. Fields.

