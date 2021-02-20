2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought a good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith
KINGSPORT - Rosalee Russell Lane, 89, of Kingsport, TN, finished her earthly race to be eternally with HER Jesus and reunited with loved ones on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Rosalee was a member of Church of Jesus Christ where she attended until her declining health would no longer permit.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Roy E. Lane; her daughter, Debbie Fritz; her parents, Emma Russell and Charles Russell; great-grandchild, Preston McMillan; brothers, Worley Russell, Gardner Russell and Edward Russell; and sister, Gladys Russell Rogers.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Linda Cookenour, Kingsport, TN, and Kathy Kapp (Dean), Alma, GA; son, Steve Lane (Ivy), Duffield, VA; sons-in-law, Bill Fritz and David Cookenour, Kingsport, TN; brothers, Luther (Emmalou) Russell and JC Russell (Nancy); sisters, Connie Dykes (Junior), Virginia Cradic (Charles), and Orpha (Rudolph) Compton, all of Kingsport; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who were the apple of her eye; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
The family will have a private service at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Graveside services will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church of Jesus Christ, 1517 West 12th Street, Alma, GA 31510.
The family wishes to thank Ms. Lane’s doctors, nurses and the staff of Wexford House for their care and kindness.