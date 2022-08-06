Rosa Lowe Baker Aug 6, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Rosa Lowe Baker, 80,of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Orchard View Nursing Home after a period of declining health.Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Nursing Home Rosa Lowe Baker Kingsport Hill Health Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video