Rosa Lee Millsap, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2021 at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee. Born on July 20, 1929 in Kingsport, Tennessee; she was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. Rosa Lee was a devoted homemaker who took pride in caring for her home and family. She was the secretary of Centenary Methodist Church and joined Wheeler United Methodist Church in 1991. She also attended the Pavior Sunday school class. Rosa Lee was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Anne Hulse; husband, Silas Millsap; son, Ernest Millsap and sister, Kathleen McClure.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Wendell Millsap (Jackie); sister, Curly Lawson (H.B.); brother, John Henry Hulse (Norma); 4 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service officiated by Reverend Crystal Smith will follow at 1:00PM. A graveside service held in the Garden of Devotion in East Tennessee Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wheeler United Methodist Church of Blountville, TN.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bristol Hospice House for their diligent care of Rosa Lee.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Rosa Lee Millsap.