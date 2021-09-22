WEBER CITY, VA – Rosa Lee (Gillenwater) Starnes, 62, entered into rest on Monday, September 20, 2021 at her home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Roger Vineyard officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1:15 PM at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be David Starnes, Jr., Derek Starnes, Payton Sword, Joe Williams, David Jennings and Eddie Jenkins.
To express condolences to the Starnes family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Johnson City Cancer Center for their loving care.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Starnes family