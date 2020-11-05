BIG STONE GAP, VA - Rosa Fay Estep, 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Lee Health & Rehab in Pennington Gap, VA. She had worked for Dr. Sutherland’s medical practice, Westmoreland Coal Company’s Company House and as a secretary at the Westmoreland headquarters in Big Stone Gap. Rosa was a member of Zion’s Chapel Church in Big Stone Gap and loved crafting and surfing the internet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Carmony and Sam Oxford; her husband, Maurice Estep, Sr.; an infant son, Andy Estep and several siblings.
Rosa is survived by her children, Eugene Estep, Jr. (Lesia) and Patricia Fay Hill of Big Stone Gap; five grandchildren, Sandy Rea, Douglas Hill, Christopher Hill, James Estep and Whitney Estep; nine great grandchildren, Megan Dusko, Miranda Dusko, Colby Rea, Kelly Rea, Trinidy Estep, Zander Estep, Archer Estep, Chase Estep and Christian Hill; one great great grandchild, Noah Fritschie and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Fraley Cemetery, Duffield, VA at 3:00 pm with Pastor Roger Jenkins and Pastor Travis Jenkins officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home at 2:00 pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.
