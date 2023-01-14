Rosa Bishop Price Jan 14, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Rosa Bishop Price, 85, of Kingsport, peacefully passed from this life Friday January 13, 2023, and entered into her heavenly home at her residence surrounded by her loving family.The family will receive friends Monday, January 16, 2023, 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Kevin Hilton and Rev. Gary Hodges officiating. Music will be provided by Joan Hodges.Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Brandon Funk, Sean Hyde, Daniel Roberts, Ashton Stevens and Jacob Croy.The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice Care, Kingsport, for their compassion and care of Rosa in her last days here on earth.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Rosa Bishop Price and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosa Bishop Price Staff Christianity Worship Work Cremation Kingsport Care Gary Hodges Kevin Hilton Recommended for you