KINGSPORT - Rosa Bishop Price, 85, of Kingsport, peacefully passed from this life Friday January 13, 2023, and entered into her heavenly home at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 29, 1937, in Mabe, VA to the late Farley Lee and Mary Hill Bishop.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Gene Arthur Price; her sister, Georgia Mullins; her brother, Eddie Bishop; sister in-law, Nola Childers and loving son-in-law, Randall Joe Roberts.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debbie Roberts and Kathy Waycaster (Billy); grandchildren, Alisa Strong, Daniel Roberts (Mindy), Whitney Hyde (Sean) and Jennifer Funk (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Virginia Stevens (Ashton), Summer Strong, Ashton Roberts, Katherine Hyde, Ben Hyde and Emily Funk; great-great grandchildren, Malcom and Ruby Sue Stevens; sisters, Shelby (Ralph) Lewis, Margaret (Ethel) Jarvis, Marcella Crawford; brothers, Donnie (special friend, Frank) and Jackie (Pam) Bishop; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Sue Bishop, Linda Dennison and Hazel Price; several nieces and nephews.
Each of us have fond memories of her over the years. She took special care of the littlest family members, often told us stories of how she cooked, cleaned and tended to her younger brothers and sisters while her parents worked the farm. She always put others needs before her own, loved the Lord and her family. We know that heaven has gained an amazing selfless soul and will be a much sweeter place with her there. We will see you soon.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 16, 2023, 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Kevin Hilton and Rev. Gary Hodges officiating. Music will be provided by Joan Hodges.
Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Brandon Funk, Sean Hyde, Daniel Roberts, Ashton Stevens and Jacob Croy.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice Care, Kingsport, for their compassion and care of Rosa in her last days here on earth.