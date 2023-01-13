KINGSPORT - Rosa Bishop Price, 85, of Kingsport, peacefully passed from this life Friday January 13, 2023, and entered into her heavenly home at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 29, 1937, in Mabe, VA to the late Farley Lee and Mary Hill Bishop.

