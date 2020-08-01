ROGERSVILLE - Roosevelt "Catfish" Smith, age 99, of Rogersville, went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
