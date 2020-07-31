ROGERSVILLE - Roosevelt "Catfish" Smith, age 99, of Rogersville, went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a member of the Rogersville First Baptist Church. Roosevelt was a lifetime resident of Hawkins County. He was born 29 April 1921 in Christian's Bend, to Jesse and Verdie Simpson Smith, their 4the child of 10 children.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Elizabeth Helton Smith; parents, Jesse Lafatte and Verdie Ann Simpson Smith; six brothers, Earl and wife, Douglas, Tillman, Calvin and wife, Louise, Raymond, Jesse, Jr. and Huey; two sisters, Elsie Caldwell and husband, Carson and Lotus Virginia Arnold and husband, Hiram.
Roosevelt is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Ann Gardner and husband, Darryl, and Brenda Joan Buchanan and husband, George Eddie; one granddaughter, Yvette Janine Munsey and husband, Eddie; two great-granddaughters, Kayla Elizabeth Harrell and Elishia Marie Harrell; one great-great-grandson, Jameson Bundren; one brother, D. L. Smith and wife, Joann; sister-in-law, Wanda McLain Smith; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Our thanks to Dr. Amy Haynes for all the loving care she provided Roosevelt and Elizabeth over the years and to each worker at Church Hill Health and Rehab Center for their special care and the love they gave to our Dad "Catfish". Our thanks to the Avalon Hospice of Kingsport for their compassionate care and assistance.
Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home Rogersville is honored to serve the Smith family.