KINGSPORT – Ronnie Ross Franklin, 75, of Kingsport passes away January 24, 2023.
Ronnie was born in Appalachia, Virginia on June 26, 1947 and worked at Eastman for 33 years.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his beloved son, Joey Franklin; parents, Clifford and Inez Aistrop Franklin; in-laws, Edward and Helen Cain Ragdale; brothers-in-law, Wayne, Bill and Edward Ragsdale.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Betty Ragsdale Franklin; son, Ben Franklin and mother Cathy; grandchildren, Zane and Marlee Franklin; fur baby, Cooley II; sister, Peggy (Nalin) Shah; sisters-in-law, Sherry and Cathy Ragsdale; Pappy’s boys, Ethan and Jackson Horne; nephews, Ed (Rhonda) Ragsdale, Clif (Tamara) Franklin, Jeremiah (Becky) Ragsdale, and David (Brandy) Church; nieces, Neesha (Brandon) Shah, Melissa (Jeremy Flake) Horne, Vondi (David) Harris, and Tosha Church; best friends, Hobert (Lynn) Bowers and Roger (Barbara) Moore.
Ronnie’s wishes were to be cremated.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at his home on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Friends and family are welcome at the home any time this week.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff who became family at NHC in Kingsport for their love and care showed to Ronnie and the rest of the family.