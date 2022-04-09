JOHNSON CITY - Ronnie "Ron" Pendergraft, age 68, recently moved to Johnson City, TN from Jonesville, VA. He was born September 2, 1953 and left this world April 8, 2022. He was a retired sales rep for United Central Supply Company. He loved coal miners, golf, and his family. He is preceded in death by Charles Thomas and Nancy Geree Hall Pendergraft, a brother Lynn Pendergraft and an infant sister, Deborah Pendergraft.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Susan Poteet Pendergraft, his son Ronnie Pendergraft, Jr, and wife Stacy. A daughter, Whitney Pendergraft Taylor and husband Adam. 3 granddaughters; Olivia Pendergraft, Landry Taylor and Anniston Taylor. Two great grandchildren; Jamey Ahmad and Ellie Ahmad.
Brothers, Charles "Tom" Pendergraft and wife Gwen, Roger Pendergraft, Gray Pendergraft and wife Donna. Sisters, Janice Hartley and husband Rick, Donna Pendergraft and Lana Pendergraft. Also, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5 until 7:00 pm at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106.
Online condolences and guest book are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.