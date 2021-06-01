JOHNSON CITY - Ronnie “Ron” Morrison, 79, of Johnson City, formally from Kingsport, a child of God, after a lengthy illness, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Ron graduated in 1959 from Lynn View High School and served 6 years with the United States Air Force. He worked 28 years at Eastman Kodak (Power & Service Dept.) retiring in 1994.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Harve and Alma Smith Morrison; sister, Joyce Morrison Tranbarger; brother, Joe Harve Jr. and his infant grandson, Austin Blake Addington.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years, Renda Hunter Morrison; daughters, Amalia Kennedy (David) and Rona Justice (Dr. Phillip); two granddaughters, Halie Kennedy and Alexia Addington; two grandsons, Hunter Kennedy and Hayden Addington.
A Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Military Committal Service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Ben Cole officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265. Taps will be performed by his grandsons, Hunter and Hayden.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ron’s caregiver, Kelly Oliver and Avalon Hospice Care.
