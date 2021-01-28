Ronnie R. Releford departed this life Monday, January 25, 2021. Services will be conducted at 1:00pm Saturday January 30, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 2301 Alameda Place, Kingsport, TN.
